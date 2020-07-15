Milow sluit na Duitsland en België ook aan in Nederlandse ‘Liefde voor Muziek’ LOV

15 juli 2020

17u30 0 TV Milow (39) is binnenkort te zien in ‘Beste Zangers', de Nederlandse versie van ‘Liefde voor Muziek’. Dat kondigde de zanger aan op Instagram. Het is daarmee zijn derde deelname aan het bekende liedjesprogramma.

In het format van ‘Liefde voor Muziek’ trekt een groep muzikanten naar een buitenlandse bestemming. Daar genieten ze niet alleen van elkaars gezelschap, maar coveren ze ook nummers uit hun repertoire. Dat mocht Milow al twee keer doen: in Vlaanderen met ‘Liefde voor Muziek' op VTM, en ook al in Duitsland voor ‘Sing Meinen Song’. Driemaal is scheepsrecht, dus trekt de ‘Whatever It Takes’-zanger nu ook met een groep Nederlandse artiesten naar het buitenland voor ‘Beste Zangers’.

“Yes! Ik mag het eindelijk zeggen: na een geweldige tijd bij ‘Sing Meinen Song’ in Duitsland en ‘Liefde voor Muziek’ in België, werd ik uitgenodigd voor ‘Beste Zangers’ in Nederland. Tijdens de opnames werd ik goeie vrienden met deze groep uitzonderlijk getalenteerde zangers: Suzan & Freek, Miss Montreal, Tabitha, Wulf, Diggy Dex en Stef Bos”, schrijft Milow op Instagram. “En deze keer hoefde ik zelfs geen nieuwe taal te leren! De opnames waren in Ibiza vlak voor Covid-19, wat nu als een eeuwigheid geleden aanvoelt. Ik kan niet wachten op het te zien.”

Het programma is in Nederland vanaf 3 september op AvroTros en NPO1 te zien om 20u30, en is dus ook in ons land te bekijken.