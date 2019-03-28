Miami Ink-tatoeëerder Yoji Harada op 46-jarige leeftijd overleden Redactie

28 maart 2019

10u16

Bron: AD.nl 0 TV De wereldberoemde, van oorsprong Japanse tatoeëerder Yoji Harada, bekend van de populaire TLC-serie ‘Miami Ink’, is op 46-jarige leeftijd overleden. Dat hebben zijn nabestaanden en collega's laten weten op sociale media. Over de doodsoorzaak is nog niets bekendgemaakt.

Yojiro ‘Yoji’ Harada werd geboren in de Japanse stad Tokio en verhuisde op latere leeftijd naar Chicago. In 1998 ging hij naar New York om daar muzikant te worden. Hij sloot zich aan bij punkrockband Big Deal, maar besloot uiteindelijk toch om van zijn grote hobby - tatoeëren - zijn beroep te maken. Voor dat doel verhuisde hij terug naar Chicago. Daar ging hij aan de slag bij een tattooshop om het vak nog beter onder de knie te krijgen. Er was daarnaast nog reden: zijn vriendin bleek zwanger, waardoor extra inkomsten noodzakelijk waren. Vanwege zijn vakmanschap werd hij de rechterhand van Ami James: een vermaard tatoeëerder in de VS.

In de studio ‘Love-Hate Tattoos’ van Ami James - die centraal stond in de serie ‘Miami Ink’ - groeide Harada uit tot een internationale beroemdheid. In zijn vaderland Japan werd hij op handen gedragen. In het TLC-programma, dat in 170 landen is uitgezonden, was te zien hoe hij zich als assistent van James opwerkte tot een alom geprezen kunstenaar. Het geld stroomde binnen, waardoor Yoji Harada genoeg inkomen had om zijn andere hobby muziek weer op te pakken. Hij sloot zich weer aan bij Big Deal en begon ook nog een kledinglijn voor kinderen.



