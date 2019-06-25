Martin van ‘Love Island’ zat een tijdje in de jeugdgevangenis: “Ik wilde ook leuke, dure dingen...” IDR

25 juni 2019

16u33 2 TV Als er een man is waar wij op ‘Love Island’ voor duimen, dan is het ongetwijfeld Martin. Samen met Sebastiana vormt de Nederlander al sinds het prille begin van de reeks een ‘match made in heaven’. Al zal Sebastiana zich hoogstwaarschijnlijk verslikken in haar theetje als ze te weten komt dat Martin in de jeugdgevangenis heeft gezeten. “Dat gebeurde op mijn vijftiende. Het was echt stom”, aldus Martin.

Dat vertelde Martin in een podcast van FunX. Daarin heeft Martin het onder andere over z’n jeugd, die niet zo makkelijk was. Martins vader vertrok toen hij nog heel jong was, waardoor Martins mama alleen voor de jongeman en z’n broers moest zorgen. Het gezin had het dan ook niet breed. Dat zorgde bij Martin voor afgunst naar z’n leeftijdsgenoten, die wel de leukste, nieuwe dingen hadden. “Ik kwam op de middelbare school en die leuke, dure dingen die had ik thuis niet”, klinkt het in de podcast. “Het is ook stom, want ik had het helemaal niet nodig. En, nou ja, verkeerde invloeden... Jongens uit de buurt hadden wel al die leuke dingen. En hoe kregen ze dat? Door domme dingen te doen. En ik dacht: zo moeilijk is dat niet, dat kan ik ook. Zo kwam ik in aanraking met de verkeerde groep jongeren.” Waarvoor Martin precies is veroordeeld, wil hij liever niet zeggen. Maar dat hij op gesloten werd op z’n vijftiende, wil hij wel kwijt.

Depressieve buien

Door de opname werd Martin gedwongen om na te denken over z’n leven buiten de jeugdgevangenis. “Op zich vond ik die opsluiting niet vervelend, want ik was toen al heel erg op mezelf. Voor mij was het meer tot mezelf komen, maar het was ook wel een manier om mijn stress te verlichten. Ik hoefde niet meer aan bepaalde dingen te denken en werd met rust gelaten. Ik moest wel op gesprek hier, gesprek daar. Het is heel raar om daar nu over na te denken, maar het deed me wel goed. Ik was toen wel erg depressief, ook nog wel in de periode daarna.”

(lees verder onder de foto)

Op het juiste spoor

Inmiddels gaat het stukken beter met Martin. Zo is hij niet alleen bekend als realityster, maar is hij in het dagelijkse leven actief als professioneel bokser en model. Zo liep hij al shows voor het Duitse modemerk Philipp Plein, waar hij de catwalk mocht delen met het Britse topmodel Winnie Harlow en socialite Paris Hilton. Daarnaast is Martin ook bevriend met ‘Hot felon’ Jeremy Meeks. Het kan altijd erger, toch?