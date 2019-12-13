Martien Meiland openhartig over zware tienerjaren: “Mijn moeder overleed aan darmkanker” LV

De excentrieke Martien Meiland (58) deelde het afgelopen jaar elk aspect van zijn leven met het succesvolle programma 'Chateau Meiland'. Enkel over het verleden van de Nederlandse kasteelheer is niet veel geweten. In een interview met Wendy van Dijk praat hij nu openhartig over een moeilijke periode in zijn jeugd.

Het was een intens jaar voor Martien Meiland, die samen met z’n uitbundig gezin heel wat aandacht trok. De Nederlandse presentatrice Wendy van Dijk (48) trok naar het kasteel in Frankrijk om het te hebben over de toekomst, maar ook over het verleden, want Martien werd in zijn tienerjaren met een ernstige situatie geconfronteerd. “Mijn moeder werd ziek. Darmkanker. Vreselijk. Ze was pas 45 toen ze overleed,” geeft hij toe aan Wendy.

Dat Martien in het Chateau zich bezighoudt met alle huishoudelijke taken, is dan ook geen toeval. “Ik had het er heel moeilijk mee, maar heb ook meteen de schouders eronder gezet en alle huishoudelijke taken op me genomen. Mijn broertje en zusje waren een paar jaar jonger, mijn vader was altijd aan het werk, dus ik moest het huis draaiende houden. Zaterdagochtend boodschappen doen, iedere avond koken voor het hele gezin.” Maar, besluit Meiland, “ik vond dat niet vervelend.”