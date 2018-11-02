Leen Dendievel draagt dans op aan ouders die hun kind zijn verloren: “Want die leegte wordt nooit meer gevuld” SD

02 november 2018

22u19 0 TV Voor de derde liveshow van ‘Dancing with the Stars’ had Leen Dendievel (34) iets speciaals in petto. Samen met haar danspartner Andrei bracht ze een indrukwekkende rumba die ze opdroeg aan ouders die hun kindje zijn verloren.

Andrei en Leen deden de haartjes op de armen overeind komen met een indrukwekkende rumba. “Deze dans en vooral het nummer waarop ik dans betekent veel voor me!”, vertelt Dendievel. “Het was het laatste liedje dat een klein vriendje van me in zijn te korte leven heeft gehoord. Daarom draag ik mijn dans op aan alle ouders die een kindje verloren zijn. Want die leegte wordt nooit meer gevuld”, aldus de actrice.

