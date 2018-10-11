Karlie Kloss vervangt Heidi Klum als presentatrice van 'Project Runway' TK

Karlie Kloss heeft een nieuwe job te pakken. Het model volgt Heidi Klum op als presentatrice van het Amerikaanse modeprogramma 'Project Runway', dat zijn 17e seizoen ingaat. Karlie laat via Instagram weten 'dat ze niet kan wachten tot het zo ver is'.

In het programma staat Kloss aspirant-ontwerpers bij, die dromen van een eigen modelabel en catwalkshows. Door haar eigen ervaring op de catwalk bij onder meer lingeriegigant Victoria's Secret, weet ze als geen ander hoe stressvol het er in het vak aan toe kan gaan.

Naast presentatrice is Karlie ook een van de uitvoerend producenten. "Ik ben opgegroeid met 'Project Runway', dus om deze show nu te mogen presenteren en produceren is geweldig. Het is enorm spannend om jong, aanstormend talent te helpen hun dromen te verwezenlijken," aldus Karlie.