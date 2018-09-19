Karen Damen uit haar bed gebeld en op bezoek bij MNM: Gert en James bleven 24 uur lang wakker TK

19 september 2018

08u10 0 TV In 'Gert Late Night' krijgen Gert en James regelmatig een opdracht van een van hun gasten. Gisterenavond daagde Peter Van de Veire hen uit om 24 uur lang wakker te blijven. Met andere woorden: de twee trokken een nachtje door, en dat zal Karen Damen geweten hebben.

Op VIER kon je door middel van een live YouTube-uitzending de nachtelijke activiteiten van Gert en James volgen. In het begin hielden ze zich vooral op de boot bezig, met wat hulp van de kijker, die suggesties mocht doorsturen. Zo werd er verstoppertje gespeeld en beantwoordden de twee vragen.

Maar al gauw ging dat vervelen, en dus besloot het duo op pad te gaan om enkele BV's uit hun bed te bellen. Eerste slachtoffer van dienst was Karen Damen, die duidelijk niet zo blij was dat ze uit haar bed werd gebeld. Daarna ging de hele meute, inclusief cameraploeg, door naar Jani Kazaltzis, waar ze een gezellige koffiedate hadden. Vervolgens trokken ze door naar Kobe Ilsen, maar die gaf niet thuis.

Toen ze om een uur of half vier terug bij de boot aankwamen, zat Peter Van de Veire al te ontbijten, waarop Gert en James besloten hem te vergezellen naar zijn werk. Het team van de ochtendshow op MNM kreeg dus hoog bezoek. Gert en James hielden zich op de redactie bezig met wat kruiswoordraadsels en kropen ten slotte nog even in een onstevig bed. En toen ze daar doorgezakt waren, zat hun nacht erop.

Hieronder kan je nog een uurtje of twee van de livestream herbekijken: