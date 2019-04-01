Kanye West krijgt een grotere rol in ‘Keeping Up with the Kardashians’ KDL

01 april 2019

16u16

Bron: ANP 0 TV Kanye West (41) krijgt in het huidige seizoen van ‘Keeping Up with the Kardashians’ een veel grotere rol. De rapper en echtgenoot van Kim Kardashian is prominent aanwezig in de zestiende reeks, die sinds zondag op de Amerikaanse televisie te zien is. Dat zegt E!-zenderbaas Adam Stotsky in de New York Times.

Hoewel Kanye al zeven jaar een relatie heeft met Kim, was zijn aandeel in de show tot nu toe erg klein. Maar dat is nu veranderd. Kanye neemt zelfs voor het eerst de zogeheten ‘confessionals’ op waarbij de sterren rechtstreeks in de camera praten tegen de kijkers.

Volgens Stotsky is Kanye, ondanks zijn afwezigheid op beeld, wel altijd betrokken geweest bij de realityserie. “Hij is echt een creatieve drijfkracht”, zegt de zenderbaas. “Hij had bepaalde ideeën over de marketing, de presentatie van de show en het openingsnummer.”

‘Keeping Up with the Kardashians’ wordt sinds 2007 uitgezonden en volgt de perikelen van Kim en haar familie. Bij ons is de reeks op Vitaya te zien.