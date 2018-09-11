June uit 'Familie' wordt Tania in 'Thuis' KDL

11 september 2018

09u20

Het is tijd voor een nieuwkomer in 'Thuis'. Katrien De Becker, die we vooral kennen als June uit 'Familie', zal vanaf woensdag te zien zijn in de VRT-soap.

Katrien kruipt in de huid van Tania Tibergyn en zal vooral te zien zijn in het huis van dokters Judith en Ann. Veel geven de makers van de soap nog niet vrij over de rol van Katrien, maar het lijkt erop dat ze Judith en Ann aan een nieuwe keuken zal helpen.