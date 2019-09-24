Jonas Brothers vieren 25 jaar ‘Friends’ met eigenzinnige parodie KD

24 september 2019

08u40 0 TV Kevin, Joe en Nick Jonas waren respectievelijk 6, 5 en 2 jaar oud toen de reeks ‘Friends’ voor het eerst op het scherm verscheen. Toch werden de bekende broers al snel fan van de reeks. De 25ste verjaardag van de serie wilde het trio dus niet onopgemerkt voorbij laten gaan. De band herwerkte hun videoclip ‘Sucker’ in de montagekamer om een eigenzinnige versie van ‘Friends’ te maken waarin de broertjes zelf de hoofdrol spelen.

Ook hun wederhelften duiken op. Danielle Jonas, Priyanka Chopra Jonas en Sophie Turner waren naast hun partners te zien in de clip van het lied ‘Sucker’, waarmee de broertjes hun terugkeer naar de muziekwereld aankondigden. Leuk weetje: Danielle en Priyanka waren respectievelijk 8 en 12 jaar oud toen de serie ‘Friends’ het levenslicht zag. ‘Game of Thrones’-actrice Sophie Turner was toen nog niet eens geboren.

Met welk personage de zes zich vereenzelvigen, is niet duidelijk. De jongens komen namelijk eerst aan bod in deze ‘nieuwe’ intro, terwijl ‘Friends’ de vrouwelijke castleden altijd als eerste introduceerde. Aan de beelden te zien, gokken we dat Nick de plaats van Joey inneemt, Kevin Chandler voorstelt en Joe zich vooral Ross voelt. Sophie stelt dan Rachel voor, terwijl Danielle en Priyanka respectievelijk de personages Monica en Phoebe vertegenwoordigen. De clip sluit af met een subtiele knipoog naar de ouders van Nick, Joe en Kevin. “Gemaakt door Denise Jonas en Kevin Jonas Sr.”, leest de aftiteling. Met de bewerking van de clip hebben ze nochtans niet veel te maken, maar ze hebben als fiere ouders natuurlijk wel de Jonas Brothers gemaakt.