Joe Exotic krijgt volgens echtgenoot eigen radioshow Tom Tates

16 april 2020

08u00

Bron: AD 0 TV Joseph Allen Maldonado-Passage (57), oftewel Joe Exotic uit de megapopulaire Netflix-documentaire ‘Tiger King’ over misstanden in Amerikaanse dierenparken, krijgt mogelijk een wekelijks radioprogramma waarin hij mag vertellen over zijn bestaan in een gevangenis in Texas. Dat heeft zijn 33 jaar jongere echtgenoot Dillon verteld in een interview met Metro. Passage werd in 2019 veroordeeld tot een celstraf van 22 jaar wegens extreme dierenmishandeling en het beramen van een huurmoord op zijn aartsrivaal Carole Baskin.

Dillon Passage, die in 2017 met de excentrieke Amerikaan trouwde, noemt het plan voor een radioshow ‘waanzinnig’. Hij stelt dat de onderhandelingen over het programma in een vergevorderd stadium zijn. De naam van de zender laat hij nog even in het midden. Wel stelt hij dat hij zijn man ‘minder vaak dan is gewenst’ mag zien. En ook dat Joe Exotic in zijn cel de reeks inmiddels heeft gezien. “Hij is in zijn algemeenheid tevreden over de serie”, aldus Dillon die Joe sinds zijn overplaatsing naar Texas zelden spreekt. “Een paar keer per veertien dagen in plaats van dagelijks meerdere malen.”

Of er daadwerkelijk een radioshow rond de voormalige baas van een roofdierenpark komt, valt nog te bezien. Gedetineerden in de Verenigde Staten mogen hooguit op gezette tijden kort bellen met familie of vrienden. In uitzonderlijke gevallen is het gevangenen toegestaan om met media te praten.

De Amerikaanse misdaad- en documentairezender Investigation Discovery heeft recent een vervolg aangekondigd op de razend populaire Netflix-serie ‘Tiger King: Murder, Mayham and Madness'. In ‘Tiger King’ - een verbijsterende freakshow over haat en nijd in de wereld van de private dierentuinen in Amerika - ligt de focus op de excentrieke hoofdpersoon Joe Exotic en zijn concurrent Carole Baskin die haar schatrijke echtgenoot aan tijgers zou hebben gevoerd. De nieuwe reeks, die ook in Nederland te zien zal zijn, draait vooral om de nog altijd raadselachtige verdwijning in 1997 van Baskins man Don Lewis. Er zijn ook plannen voor een speelfilm.

Onderzoek

In ‘Tiger King’ trekt de homoseksuele Joe Exotic zo ongeveer alles uit de kast om het leven van Carole Baskin, eigenaar van roofdierenopvang Big Cat Rescue, zuur te maken. Hij laat geen kans onbenut om haar te beschuldigen van moord op haar overspelige echtgenoot. Ze zou hem volgens Exotic met opzet hebben laten verdwijnen om met geld uit de erfenis verder te kunnen met haar controversiële dierentuin. Baskin heeft onlangs verklaard dat de beschuldigingen aan haar adres ‘op niets zijn gebaseerd’. Desondanks is het onderzoek naar de dood van Don Lewis onlangs weer heropend.



Dillon Passage verwacht dat, als zijn echtgenoot de kans krijgt op de radio te komen, hij wederom vuur zal spuwen richting Baskin. “We gaan zien of het allemaal doorgaat”, aldus Dillon. Netflix lanceerde gisteren een extra episode van ‘Tiger King’. In de aftershow praat komiek Joel McHale met een paar opvallende personages uit de documentaire zoals dierentuinmedewerker Erik Cowie, eenarmige transgender Saff en John Finley, de ex-echtgenoot van hoofdpersoon Joe Exotic.

Lees ook: ‘Tiger King’ volledig uitgekeken? Ook deze Netflixreeksen doen je mond openvallen (+)

Lees ook: Nu Joe Exotic vast zit en Caroles echtgenoot al dan niet aan de tijgers werd gevoerd: waar zijn de andere sterren van ‘Tiger King’ nu? (+)