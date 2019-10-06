Is dit de reden van zijn breuk met Demi? ‘Temptation’-Sidney in bed betrapt met andere vrouw KDL

06 oktober 2019

15u46 0 TV Midden september maakte ‘Temptation Island’-deelneemster Demi bekend dat ze niet langer een relatie heeft met Demi, met wie ze als koppel deelnam aan het programma. De oorzaak van de breuk was niet duidelijk, maar “het hele verhaal komt nog wel uit”, vertelde Demi. Nu is er inderdaad een video opgedoken waarin te zien is hoe Sidney met een andere vrouw in bed ligt.

In een video die te zien is op de Instagramaccount Team Tempa staat een video waarin te zien is hoe Sidney in bed betrapt wordt met een andere vrouw. Volgens Team Tempa probeerde Sidney zich er nog uit te praten en vertelde hij dat het meisje bleef slapen omdat ze “verdrietig” was. De beheerders van de account vertellen ook nog dat ze de video niet van Demi kregen. Wie hen de beelden dan wel bezorgde, wordt niet gezegd.

