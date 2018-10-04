IN BEELD: #throwbackthursday met de acteurs van 'De Buurtpolitie'! IDR

04 oktober 2018

17u30 0 TV Ben jij dol op #throwbackthursday én op 'De Buurtpolitie'? Goed nieuws, want wij verzamelden de leukste jeugdkiekjes van jouw favoriete acteurs!

Ianthe Tavernier

Voor inspecteur Floor een bad ass chick mocht spelen in de reeks, was ze vooral heel erg schattig.

Ilse La Monaca

Ook rechercheur Brigitte blikt al eens graag terug op haar kindertijd.

Dorien Reynaert

Inspecteur Femke heeft ondertussen duidelijk wél naar het vogeltje leren kijken!

Johan Kalifa Bals

Inspecteur Obi Basu houdt wel van een #throwback op tijd en stond!

Henny Seroeyen

'Ik heb mijn mama aan het werk gezet om toch een babyfoto van mij op te duikelen', aldus inspecteur Robin. 'Op onderstaande foto ben ik ongeveer anderhalf jaar oud.'

Nicoline Hummel

Ondertussen is inspecteur Tineke niet meer te zien in de reeks, maar deze schattige kinderfoto wilden we jullie toch niet onthouden!

Meer zien van ‘De Buurtpolitie’? Je vindt bij Dag Allemaal de favoriete afleveringen van onder andere Floor, de commissaris en zelfs Barry, de hond! Haal je dvd box in je dichtstbijzijnde verkooppunt of bestel hem hier online, krijg hem gratis thuisbezorgd en geniet van uren kijkplezier!