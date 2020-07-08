Hope verlaat ‘Days Of Our Lives’ na 37 jaar MVO

08 juli 2020

15u08 0 TV Kristian Alfonso (56) heeft aangekondigd dat ze de populaire soap ‘Days Of Our Lives’ gaat verlaten. Ze speelde 37 jaar lang de rol van Hope Williams Brady.

“Ik zal niet terugkeren naar de set in september”, laat ze weten via Instagram. Vanwege de coronacrisis liggen de opnames van de show voorlopig stil. In september zal de productie weer hervat worden, zónder Hope. Haar laatste scène werd namelijk in maart al ingeblikt. “Het is tijd voor een nieuw hoofdstuk”, klinkt het. Met haar 37 jaar dienst heeft ze echter geen record gebroken bij ‘Days Of Our Lives’. Die eer gaat naar Suzanne Rogers, die al 47 jaar de rol van Maggie Horton speelt.

De laatste aflevering met Kristian Alfonso zal in oktober op de Amerikaanse schermen te zien zijn.