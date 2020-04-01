Hond achter ‘direwolf’ Summer uit ‘Game of Thrones’ overleden MVO

01 april 2020

16u50 2 TV Triest nieuws voor fans van ‘Game of Thrones’. Summer, de direwolf van personage Bran Stark, is overleden.

De ‘direwolves’, een type wolven die in het eerste seizoen van de reeks werden geschonken aan alle kinderen van de familie Stark, waren een razend populair onderdeel van de show. Hoewel de aandacht in latere seizoenen vooral ging naar de wolf Ghost, het huisdier van hoofdpersonage Jon Snow, was Summer in de eerste seizoenen vaak te zien.

De puppy Summer werd vertolkt door een hond genaamd Odin, en die is helaas niet meer. Dat maakten zijn baasjes bekend via sociale media. “Met een gebroken hart laten we jullie weten dat Odin overleden is”, klinkt het. “Ons verdriet is immens en de impact op onze familie kunnen we zelfs niet beginnen uitleggen.” Het dier werd slechts vijf jaar oud, en stierf aan mondkanker.