Hoe ‘Julie’, het nieuwe liefje van Ross uit ‘Friends’, werd uitgekafferd op straat: “Zo’n giftige reacties had ik niet verwacht” MVO

27 juni 2019

10u00 0 TV Lauren Tom (57), de actrice die een van de liefjes van Ross speelde in ‘Friends’ - nét toen Rachel (Jeniffer Aniston) eindelijk van plan was om haar liefde aan hem te verklaren - kreeg enorm veel bijtende reacties van het kijkpubliek. “Ik had wel verwacht dat ze de kant van Rachel zouden kiezen, dat deed ik zelf ook, maar dat ik zoveel bijtende commentaar zou krijgen... Ik werd gewoon uitgejouwd op straat!”

De show werd opgenomen voor een live-publiek, en ook zij waren geen fan van de nochtans erg sympathieke Julie. “Het boegeroep was wel intimiderend, ik deed er alles aan zodat het mij niet emotioneel zou kwetsen. Ik hield me voor dat ze riepen tegen mijn rol, niet tegen mij.”

“Ik vind nog altijd dat Ross uiteindelijk voor Julie had moeten kiezen. We zouden zo gelukkig geworden zijn met onze katten”, grapt ze. Ondertussen heeft ze het een plaats gegeven, al wordt ze nog haast elke dag herkend op straat. “Minstens vijf keer per week wordt ik erover aangesproken: ‘Hey, zat jij niet in ‘Friends?’’ Dat komt door de vele heruitzendingen. Ik vind het erg tof dat het programma vandaag nog steeds herkenbaar is voor jongeren, en dat er mensen naar blijven kijken. Dat betekent natuurlijk wel dat iedereen me nog steeds herkent als die vervelende Julie. Maar ik kan er wel mee lachen. Het enige dat ze meestal willen weten is of Ross (David Schwimmer, nvdr) een goede kusser is. En ja, dat is hij!”, lacht ze. “Het gekke is dat ik een ‘serieuze’ actrice wilde worden aan het begin van zijn carrière, maar dat ik het bekendst ben geworden door een komische sitcom.”