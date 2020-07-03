Hilarisch: BV’s tonen wat voorafgaat aan Zoomvergaderingen voor nieuwe serie ‘brak’ LOV

03 juli 2020

12u30 0 TV Snel even je interieur op orde zetten, checken of er iets tussen je tanden zit, of in het geval van Nathalie Meskens: verbergen dat je borstvoeding geeft. De afgelopen week verschenen er heel wat filmpjes van bekende Vlamingen die laten zien wat er voorafgaat aan een Zoomvergadering, met heel wat hilarische maar herkenbare situaties.

Aster Nzeyimana wandelt het beeld binnen in ondergoed, maar wel met een net kostuumvest. Of Joke De Bruyn die nog even een rijstkoek binnenspeelt - zich daar dan ook in verslikt - en haar interieur op orde zet. De afgelopen maanden maakte Vlaanderen kennis met Zoom, en de grappige situaties die daarbij komen kijken. Dat heel wat BV’s tonen wat er voorafgaat aan zo’n online vergadering, is in het teken van de nieuwe webserie ‘brak’.

In lijn met deze serie wordt er een online community via Instagram opgebouwd waarbij BV’s en Influencers zich van hun meest ‘brakke’ kant laten zien. In het buitenland zijn webreeksen al enkele jaren aan een stevige opmars bezig. Vlaanderen volgt nu stilaan ook deze tendens, met ‘brak’ als één van de eerste webseries. Maar eerder scoorde ook ‘wtFOCK’ van SBS online.

Meisjesleger

De serie werd bedacht en geschreven door ‘Gina & Chantal’-actrice Joke De Bruyn samen met Charlie Dewulf, die ook de regie op zich zal nemen. Het verhaal speelt zich volledig af in Antwerpen en gaat over Bobbie (34) en haar vriendinnen, die met hun ‘meisjesleger’ de confrontatie met zichzelf aangaan. Onder meer Lize Feryn zal één van de hoofdrollen vertolken, naast bezieler Joke De Bruyn zelf.

De opnames zijn inmiddels begonnen en de serie zou vanaf deze winter op VTM GO te zien moeten zijn. De ludieke filmpjes geven alvast een voorsmaakje van wat er verwacht kan worden van ‘brak’.