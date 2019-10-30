Het komt dichterbij: Hilary Duff gestart met opnames ‘Lizzie McGuire’ TDS

30 oktober 2019

09u27

Bron: ANP 0 TV De opnames van de revivalserie rond Lizzie McGuire zijn dinsdag begonnen in New York. Hilary Duff (32) deelde op Instagram een foto waarop ze op de set te zien is.

“Fijne eerste Lizzie dag!”, schrijft de actrice bij de foto. Op door omstanders genomen foto’s die Entertainment Tonight plaatste, is te zien hoe Hilary tijdens de opnames met een enorme speelgoedlama in haar armen over straat loopt.

De actrice was van 2001 tot 2004 te zien als het titelpersonage in ‘Lizzie McGuire’, waarin een getekende versie van de tiener haar gedachten en gevoelens weergaf. Disney maakte in augustus bekend dat het ‘Lizzie McGuire’ terugbrengt voor streamingservice Disney+. Lizzie is in de revival bijna dertig en woont in New York, haar geanimeerde alterego is in de nieuwe serie echter nog altijd dertien.