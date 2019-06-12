Grote kuis op Netflix: deze 50 films en series verdwijnen binnenkort

12 juni 2019

Bron: Netflix 6 TV Netflix laat iedere maand opnieuw heel wat nieuwe films en series op ons los. Maar de komende weken houdt de streamingdienst ook grote schoonmaak, gezien zo’n 50 titels uit het aanbod verdwijnen. Wij geven een overzicht van de films en series die je nu nog kan bekijken voor het te laat is.

Trouwe kijker van de ‘Fast & Furious’-films? Haast je dan naar Netflix, want vanaf 15 juni worden zes films uit de reeks verwijderd. Die dag krijgt ook Barbra Streisand klappen: zes shows en concerten van de zangeres en actrice verdwijnen dan van het platform. Verder sneuvelen er ook een aantal bekende titels als ‘War of the Worlds’, ‘Hannibal’, ‘Grand Designs: Australia’ en ‘De Lego Batman-film’.

Verdwijnt op 13 juni

‘Project Runway: Junior’ - 3 seizoenen

‘Martha Bakes’ - 2 seizoenen

‘The Art Of…’ - 1 seizoen

‘The Fashion Fund ‘- 1 seizoen

‘I Own Britain’s Best Home’ - 1 seizoen

‘I Own Australia’s Best Home’ - 1 seizoen

‘The Hairy Bikers’s Asian Adventure’ - 1 seizoen

‘Grand Designs: Australia’ - 1 seizoen

‘House Doctor Collection’ - 1 seizoen

‘DC Super Hero Girls: Intergalactische Spelen’

‘De Lego Batman-film’

Verdwijnt op 14 juni

‘Tricked’

‘Minimalism: A Docu About the Important Things’

‘Gimme the Loot’

‘Karl Meltzer: Made to Be Broken’

‘After the Raves’ - 1 seizoen

‘The Horn’ - 1 seizoen

‘The Road Trick’ - 1 seizoen

‘Social Fabric’ - 1 seizoen

‘Screenland’

‘Liquid Science’

Verdwijnt op 15 juni

‘War of the Worlds’

‘Fast Five’

‘2 Fast 2 Furious’

‘Fast & Furious’

‘The Fast and the Furious’

‘The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift’

‘Fast & Furious 6'

‘My Name is Barbra’

‘Color Me Barbra’

‘Barbra Streisand… and Other Musical Instruments’

‘Barbra Streisand: A Happening in Central Park’

‘Barbra Streisand: Timeless Live in Concert’

‘Barbra Streisand: The Concert’

Verdwijnt op 26 juni

‘The Big Ward’ - 1 seizoen

‘Unveiled’ - 1 seizoen

‘Mega Food’

‘Encounters With Evil’ - 1 seizoen

‘Nightmare Tenants, Slum Landlords’

‘The Ugly Face of Beauty’ - 1 seizoen

‘Money for Nothing’ - 1 seizoen)

Verdwijnt op 30 juni

‘72 Dangerous Animals: Australia’ - 1 seizoen

‘Grami’s Circus Show’ - 2 seizoenen

‘Mary Portas: Secret Shopper’

Verdwijnt op 2 juli

‘Knights of Sidonia’ - 2 seizoenen

‘Hannibal’ - 3 seizoenen

Verdwijnt op 5 juli

‘Combat Countdown’ - 1 seizoen

Verdwijnt op 7 juli

‘Frenemies: Loyalty Turned Lethal’ - 1 seizoen