Grote kuis op Netflix: deze 50 films en series verdwijnen binnenkort
Trouwe kijker van de ‘Fast & Furious’-films? Haast je dan naar Netflix, want vanaf 15 juni worden zes films uit de reeks verwijderd. Die dag krijgt ook Barbra Streisand klappen: zes shows en concerten van de zangeres en actrice verdwijnen dan van het platform. Verder sneuvelen er ook een aantal bekende titels als ‘War of the Worlds’, ‘Hannibal’, ‘Grand Designs: Australia’ en ‘De Lego Batman-film’.
Verdwijnt op 13 juni
‘Project Runway: Junior’ - 3 seizoenen
‘Martha Bakes’ - 2 seizoenen
‘The Art Of…’ - 1 seizoen
‘The Fashion Fund ‘- 1 seizoen
‘I Own Britain’s Best Home’ - 1 seizoen
‘I Own Australia’s Best Home’ - 1 seizoen
‘The Hairy Bikers’s Asian Adventure’ - 1 seizoen
‘Grand Designs: Australia’ - 1 seizoen
‘House Doctor Collection’ - 1 seizoen
‘DC Super Hero Girls: Intergalactische Spelen’
‘De Lego Batman-film’
Verdwijnt op 14 juni
‘Tricked’
‘Minimalism: A Docu About the Important Things’
‘Gimme the Loot’
‘Karl Meltzer: Made to Be Broken’
‘After the Raves’ - 1 seizoen
‘The Horn’ - 1 seizoen
‘The Road Trick’ - 1 seizoen
‘Social Fabric’ - 1 seizoen
‘Screenland’
‘Liquid Science’
Verdwijnt op 15 juni
‘War of the Worlds’
‘Fast Five’
‘2 Fast 2 Furious’
‘Fast & Furious’
‘The Fast and the Furious’
‘The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift’
‘Fast & Furious 6'
‘My Name is Barbra’
‘Color Me Barbra’
‘Barbra Streisand… and Other Musical Instruments’
‘Barbra Streisand: A Happening in Central Park’
‘Barbra Streisand: Timeless Live in Concert’
‘Barbra Streisand: The Concert’
Verdwijnt op 26 juni
‘The Big Ward’ - 1 seizoen
‘Unveiled’ - 1 seizoen
‘Mega Food’
‘Encounters With Evil’ - 1 seizoen
‘Nightmare Tenants, Slum Landlords’
‘The Ugly Face of Beauty’ - 1 seizoen
‘Money for Nothing’ - 1 seizoen)
Verdwijnt op 30 juni
‘72 Dangerous Animals: Australia’ - 1 seizoen
‘Grami’s Circus Show’ - 2 seizoenen
‘Mary Portas: Secret Shopper’
Verdwijnt op 2 juli
‘Knights of Sidonia’ - 2 seizoenen
‘Hannibal’ - 3 seizoenen
Verdwijnt op 5 juli
‘Combat Countdown’ - 1 seizoen
Verdwijnt op 7 juli
‘Frenemies: Loyalty Turned Lethal’ - 1 seizoen
