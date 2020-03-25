Goedele Liekens helpt bij relatieproblemen in tijden van corona: ‘Hot In Uw Kot’ MVO

21u29 0 TV Het is niet altijd makkelijk als koppel of gezin, plotseling 24/7 bij elkaar in huis zitten. Niet iedereen is dat gewend en soms komen er ook brokken van. Goedele Liekens komt met de oplossing, in de vorm van een nieuw programma: ‘Hot In Uw Kot’.

“Onder het motto van ‘alles kan beter’ zie je mensen in deze coronatijd heel veel dingen doen voor een beter leven”, legt Goedele uit in een videoboodschap op Instagram. “Ze beginnen te koken. Heel het huis moet opgekuist worden, want zolder tot garage. Heel goed allemaal. Maar wat doen we voor onze relatie? Voor ons liefdesleven? Weer te weinig, natuurlijk. En dat is jammer, want dit is een unieke kans. Want je zit zoveel samen, zoveel meer dan anders. Natuurlijk komen er ook enkele irritaties bovendrijven. Ik zie die meer als werkpunten, en als een goede kans om het nóg beter te hebben samen. Daar wil ik dus, samen met jullie, mee aan de slag gaan.”

Ze roept haar volgers op om haar te laten weten wat ze graag zouden willen of kunnen om het samen nog beter te hebben. Zij zal dan een zo goed mogelijk antwoord formuleren op die vragen.

‘Hot In Uw Kot’ is vanaf vandaag te vinden op vijf.be en instagram.com/zovijf.