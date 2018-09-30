Gert en James nodigen miljonair (25) uit op de boot EDA

30 september 2018

17u42

Bron: VIER, YouTube 0 TV "Had je tien miljoen, wat zou jij dan doen?". Gert Verhulst kan het morgen gewoon vragen aan een expert ter zake. Nee, daarvoor hoeft de Studio 100-baas niet in de spiegel kijken, maar wel de vraag te richten aan jong-miljonair Enzo Knol. Eén van de centrale gasten van een nieuwe week 'Gert Late Night'.

Enzo Knol, geboren als Enzo Erkelens, is een Nederlandse vlogger met een eigen YouTube-kanaal waarmee hij ontzettend populair blijkt bij kinderen in België en Nederland tussen 6 en 16 jaar. Zo populair dat hij dus miljonair geworden is met zijn filmpjes.

Zijn eerste filmpje kwam online in 2013 dankzij z'n oudere broer Milan. Die maakte al langer clips op het internet en bracht hem op het idee om zelf video's te gaan maken. Hoe dat er ongeveer uitziet, zie je hieronder.

Knol werd vooral bekend na het publiceren van een filmpje in februari 2014, waarin een stunt op een fiets mislukte en hij ten val kwam en zijn arm brak.

Twee filmpjes per dag

De inhoud van de video's is uiteenlopend en bovendien op twee verschillende YouTube-kanalen te zien: 'EnzoKnol' en 'EnzoKnol2'. Op elk van deze kanalen post Enzo dagelijks een filmpje. Hij haalt er onder meer stunts uit, filmt zijn dagelijks doen en laten, speelt games, maar kaart evengoed diepere thema's aan zoals pesten en hoe om te gaan met de scheiding van je ouders. Intussen is Knol zo bekend dat hij geregeld acteerjobs krijgt aangeboden en ook zijn eigen merchandise op de markt brengt. 'Madame Tussauds Amsterdam' onthulde in oktober van vorig jaar bovendien een wassen beeld van de vlogger.

Afgelopen maand bereikte het eerste YouTube-kanaal van Knol de mijlpaal van twee miljoen abonnees. Daarmee is hij de eerste Nederlandstalige YouTuber die dat aantal weet te behalen.

Overige gasten

Ook 'analoge sterren' zijn uiteraard welkom in een nieuwe week 'Gert Late Night'. Naast Enzo verwelkomen Gert en James ook Helmut Lotti en Kate Ryan aan boord van de Evanna.