Esther uit ‘Blind Getrouwd’ stapt opnieuw in huwelijksbootje LOV

02 maart 2020

10u21 0 TV ‘Blind Getrouwd’ werd in 2018 geen geslaagde experiment voor Esther Van Kuijk. Twee jaar later lijkt ze de liefde wel gevonden te hebben, en zal ze binnenkort zelfs in het huwelijksbootje stappen.

Esther werd destijds gekoppeld met Tim. De twee werden instant het schattigste koppel van ‘Blind Getrouwd’, en besloten zelfs gehuwd te blijven na de laatste aflevering van het programma. Toch sloeg de vonk nooit echt over, en gooiden ze later de handdoek in de ring.

Nu lijkt Esther wel de liefde te hebben gevonden bij Lau. Enkele weken geleden maakte het koppel bekend dat ze in het huwelijksbootje stappen. “De liefde van mijn leven!” Dat niet alleen, want Esther is ook in verwachting van een jongetje. “We kijken uit naar dit kleine mirakel!”