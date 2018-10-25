Dries Mertens komt oogje in het zeil houden in ‘Dancing With The Stars’ MVO

25 oktober 2018

15u35 0 TV Eerder deze week verklaarde ‘Temptation’-Pommeline al in Dag Allemaal dat ze erg jaloers was op de danspartner van haar Fabrizio in ‘Dancing With The Stars’. Nu krijgt ook deelneemster Kat Kerkhofs bezoek van haar vlam.

De foto’s van Kats repetitie werden door zender Vier op Instagram gepost onder het motto “Alle hulp is welkom”. Daarin is de voetballer te zien naast danspartner Nick Kocken.

Kat scoorde tijdens de eerste aflevering van de show goed met haar Samba. Morgen is ze opnieuw te zien in ‘Dancing With The Stars’. Of Dries dan ook van de partij zal zijn, is nog maar de vraag.