Dominique Persoone 9 kilo kwijt door zeeziekte na opnames ‘Over de Oceaan’ MVO

11 december 2019

09u09 0 TV De zes bekende gezichten die voor het nieuwe Woestijnvis-programma ‘Over de oceaan’ op zeiltocht trokken, zijn veilig aangekomen. Een goede drie weken geleden kozen Evi Hanssen, Charlotte Vandermeersch, Otto-Jan Ham, Dominique Persoone, Imke Courtois en Jani Kazaltzis het ruime sop voor een reis van 5.000 kilometer over de Atlantische Oceaan.

Ze vertrokken vanop het eiland Lanzarote en hebben dit weekend aangemeerd op het Caraïbische eiland Guadeloupe. Zo’n reis op de onstuimige oceaan is nochtans niet ongevaarlijk voor een groep onervaren zeilers. Chocolatier Dominique Persoone (51) is naar eigen zeggen maar liefst 9 kilogram afgevallen omdat hij zo zeeziek is geweest. Dat liet hij weten via sociale media.

Het verslag van hun reis is dit voorjaar te zien op VIER, wanneer precies is nog niet duidelijk.