Dit zijn de eerste beelden van Expeditie Robinson 2020 (en één van de kandidaten is geen onbekende) BDB

06 januari 2020

19u24

Bron: VIER 1 TV Laaiende ruzies, pittige intriges en uitdagende proeven: alle ingrediënten die van ‘Expeditie Robinson’ boeiende reality-tv maken zijn ook in het nieuwe seizoen aanwezig. Dat blijkt uit de eerste beelden die VIER vandaag op de wereld losliet. En onder de kandidaten spotten we een bekend gezicht.

Het nieuwe seizoen van ‘Expeditie Robinson’ start eind januari en is een strijd tussen België en Nederland. Acht Vlamingen en acht noorderburen nemen het tegen elkaar op in een exotisch onderonsje van de Lage Landen. De inzet is opnieuw 25.000 euro. En dat de kandidaten daar alles voor over hebben, is te zien in de trailer.

De zender maakte ook alle kandidaten bekend, en eentje van hen is niet onbekend voor het grote publiek. De 27-jarige Natassia Van Kerkvoorde is namelijk de vriendin van sterrenchef Wout Bru. Het model schrapt zo alvast één wens van haar bucketlist: survival in de wilde natuur. “Ik doe dit niet om met mijn gezicht op tv te komen. Ik wil winnen”, vertelt ze in Het Nieuwsblad.

