Derde seizoen van ‘Stranger Things’ komt uit in de zomer KD

01 januari 2019

11u20

Bron: ANP 0 TV Netflix beloont de fans van ‘Stranger Things’ met een nieuwjaarscadeautje. De streamingdienst maakte zopas bekend dat het derde seizoen van de serie op 4 juli in première gaat.

Afgelopen zomer maakte de streamingdienst al bekend dat seizoen 3 zou worden uitgesteld tot de zomer van 2019. Hoofdrollen zijn er opnieuw voor Winona Ryder, David Harbor, Finn Wolfhard en Millie Bobby Brown. Nieuwe castleden zijn Cary Elwes als gladde burgemeester en Jake Busey als lokale verslaggever, althans volgens Amerikaanse media.

Netflix onthulde de premièredatum op de eerste dag van het jaar met een teaser op YouTube. Die speelt zich af op oudejaarsavond van 1984, op het punt van de jaarwisseling in New York. Zodra de klok twaalf uur aanwijst en het vuurwerk op Times Square losbarst, komt er een geheim gecodeerd bericht in beeld. Netflix heeft ook een nieuwe poster uitgebracht met daarop de tekst: One summer can change everything.