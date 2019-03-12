Definitieve einde van ‘The Big Bang Theory’ in zicht: laatste aflevering verschijnt in mei MVO

'The Big Bang Theory', al meer dan tien jaar de meest succesvolle show van het Amerikaanse netwerk CBS, loopt op zijn einde. Hoofdrolspeler Johnny Galecki, die de rol van Leonard vertolkt, bevestigt dat de opnames er bijna opzitten. Er is ook al een datum voor de finale bekend.

“Nog zes opnamedagen te gaan en nog zesenzestig tot de finale”, schreef Galecki maandag op zijn Instagrampagina. “Het voelt allemaal heel onecht. Veel liefde aan alle fans!”

Van “wat een vreemd openingsliedje” tot “er is géén ‘Big Bang’ zonder dat je het openingsnummer meezingt”, niemand had verwacht dat de sitcom over een groep geeky vrienden zich tot de ‘Friends’ van de nieuwe generatie zou ontpoppen. Op 16 mei 2019 is het echter gedaan, want dan zal de allerlaatste aflevering van ‘The Big Bang Theory’ worden uitgezonden.

Het programma is al sinds 2017 op tv en telt twaalf seizoenen. Waar er eerst nog geruchten de ronde deden over een dertiende seizoen, werden die al snel de kop ingedrukt. “We hebben al het vlees van dit bot gehaald”, aldus Jim Parsons, die de rol van de excentrieke Sheldon Cooper speelt. “We hadden nog lang kunnen doorgaan, maar ik heb niet het gevoel dat we nog meer hadden kunnen vertellen. Ook op persoonlijk vlak voelt het als het juiste moment om te stoppen.”

Parsons heeft nochtans niet te klagen over ‘The Big Bang Theory’. De show maakte van hem de bestverdienende tv-acteur ter wereld. Hij krijgt 26 miljoen dollar per seizoen. Alle acteurs hebben ook recht op een vergoeding telkens het programma opnieuw wordt uitgezonden, dus ze kunnen er vrij zeker van zijn dat ze er ook na de stop van het programma nog warmpjes bij zullen zitten, net zoals dat bij de collega’s van ‘Friends’ het geval was.

Schrijver Eric Kaplan belooft in ieder geval een passend einde voor zijn personages. “Het wordt erg verrassend, maar ook heel, heel emotioneel bevredigend voor alle fans.”