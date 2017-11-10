De kogel is door de kerk: Dit zijn de finalisten van 'The Voice'
Elke coach heeft na de Battles nog 8 talenten in de running, in de hoop dat één van hen dé Voice van Vlaanderen wordt. Met 6 kandidaten uit hun eigen team en 2 Steals beginnen ze volgende week aan de liveshows.
Team Alex
Joséphine Rioda – 20 – Evere – Blind Audition: Soulman van Ben L’Oncle Soul – Battle: tegen Anouchka op Caught Out There van Kelis
Louis De Roo – 21 – Adegem - Blind Audition: Dew On The Vine van Bear’s Den – Battle: tegen Jente op Home van Dotan
Luka Cruysberghs – 16 – Wijgmaal – Blind Audition: Sweet Dreams, versie van Marilyn Manson – Battle: tegen Luca op Someone Who Loves You van Honne & Izzy Bizu
Jessica Fernandes Amorim – 19 – Lommel - Blind Audition: Man Down van Rihanna – Battle: tegen Adèle op Like I’m Gonna Lose You van Meghan Trainor ft John Legend
Dieter Guldemont – 29 – Affligem - Blind Audition: Good Grief, versie van Rag ‘n’ Bone Man – Battle: tegen Jan op Remedy van Black Crowes
Xavier Bascho-George – 30 – Brussel - Blind Audition: Let It Be van The Beatles – Battle: tegen Idriss op That’s What I Like van Bruno Mars
Joyce Vanderhoydonck – 19 – Neerouteren - Blind Audition: Daydreamer van Adele – Battle: tegen Melanie op That’s Alright van Lady Linn & Her Magnificent Seven
Cherine Mroue – 21 – Hove - Blind Audition: Unsteady van X Ambassadors – Battle: tegen Cézanne op Sorry van Justin Bieber
Team Natalia
Tomi Temidara – 28 – Aalst - Blind Audition: A Change Is Gonna Come van Sam Smith – Battle: tegen Bonni op Wonderful World van James Morrison
Jolyne Vanquaethoven – 30 - Elsene - Blind Audition: La Chanson Des Vieux Amants van Jacques Brel – Battle: tegen Pieter op Het Dorp/La Montagne van Wim Sonneveld en Jean Ferrat
Sima Heyrati – 17 – Appelterre-Eichem - Blind Audition: Lips Are Moving van Meghan Trainor – Battle: tegen Monika op Chained To The Rhythm van Katy Perry
Sitse Brems – 18 – Pellenberg - Blind Audition: I’m Gonna Find Another You van John Mayer – Battle: tegen Nabil op Papaoutai van Stromae
Adèle Monheim – 27 – Deurne - Blind Audition: Don’t You Worry van Swedish House Mafia – Battle: tegen Jessica op Like I’m Gonna Lose You van Meghan Trainor ft John Legend
Idriss Ly – 40 – Antwerpen - Blind Audition: What You Won’t Do For Love van Bobby Caldwell – Battle: tegen Xavier op That’s What I Like van Bruno Mars
Nelson Pereira – 20 – Merksem - Blind Audition: Straight Up van Paula Abdul – Battle: tegen Lisa op FourFiveSeconds van Rihanna, Kanye West en Paul McCartney
Bert Lievens – 33 – Tongerlo - Blind Audition: Run To The Hills van Iron Maiden – Battle: tegen Kalina op Call Me van Blondie
Team Bart
Sebastiaan Carron – 20 – Zelzate – Blind Audition: I’m A Man of Constant Sorrow, versie van Mumford & Sons – Battle: tegen Lies op On Hold van The XX
Nabil Khemir – 51 – Hoogstraten - Blind Audition: Nour El Ain van Amr Diab – Battle: tegen Sitse op Papaoutai van Stromae
Ellen Van Gool – 17 jaar – Boortmeerbeek - Blind Audition: Lay Me Down van Sam Smith – Battle: tegen Tom op Love Hurts, versie van Gram Parsons & Emmylou Harris
Jan Hulsmans – 53 – Beek - Blind Audition: Here Today van Paul McCartney – Battle: tegen Dieter op Remedy van Black Crowes
Dries De Vleminck – 29 jaar – Denderleeuw - Blind Audition: Wanted Dead Or Alive van Bon Jovi – Battle: tegen Marcia op Freedom van Beyonce
Guillaume Vangu – 18 – Ledeberg - Blind Audition: Budapest van George Ezra – Battle: tegen Lynn op Ain’t No Sunshine van Bill Withers
Robin D’hoore – 19 – Melsele - Blind Audition: Fix You van Coldplay – Battle: tegen Anna op Someone New van Eskobar & Heather Nova
Yoeri Mellaerts – 33 – Wilderen - Blind Audition: With Arms Wide Open van Creed – Battle: tegen Merel op Come As You Are van Nirvana
Team Koen
Tom Verhaeghe – 33 – Vichte - Blind Audition: Nothing Compares To You, versie van Stereophonics – Battle: tegen Ellen op Love Hurts, versie van Gram Parsons & Emmylou Harris
Magalie Van Rompay – 19 – Wommelgem – Blind Audition: Wild Thing van Alessia Cara – Battle: tegen Astrid op I Need Never Get Old van Nathaniel Rateliff & the Night Sweats
Lisa Okoh – 18 – Adegem - Blind Audition: Seven Nation Army van White Stripes – Battle: tegen Nelson op FourFiveSeconds van Rihanna, Kanye West en Paul McCartney
Mike Wolfs – 23 – Zuidschote - Blind Audition: Dancing On My Own, versie van Calum Scott – Battle: tegen Stefanie op Iris van Goo Goo Dolls
Bonni Van Ounsen – 19 – Merksem - Blind Audition: The Man Who Can’t Be Moved van The Script – Battle: tegen Tomi op Wonderful World van James Morrison
Jérémie Vrielynck – 17 – Deerlijk – Blind Audition: Mercy van Shawn Mendes – Battle: tegen Roy op Start A Fire van John Legend
Melanie Mertens Polak – 19 – Hove - Blind Audition: Constellations van Tom Odell – Battle: tegen Joyce op That’s Alright van Lady Linn & Her Magnificent Seven
Amber Dhert – 23 – Gent - Blind Audition: I’m A Woman van Smokey Joe’s Café – Battle: tegen Tineke op Treat You Better van Shawn Mendes
