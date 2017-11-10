De kogel is door de kerk: Dit zijn de finalisten van 'The Voice' MVO

22u35 0 TV Na 4 spannende Battles zijn de 32 finalisten van The Voice van Vlaanderen bekend. De voorbije weken werd er druk gesteald door coaches Alex Callier, Bart Peeters, Natalia en Koen Wauters. “Dit is hard, maar op het einde van de rit kan er zo wel meer talent mee naar de liveshows”, zei Alex daarover.

vtm The Voice

Elke coach heeft na de Battles nog 8 talenten in de running, in de hoop dat één van hen dé Voice van Vlaanderen wordt. Met 6 kandidaten uit hun eigen team en 2 Steals beginnen ze volgende week aan de liveshows.

Team Alex

Joséphine Rioda – 20 – Evere – Blind Audition: Soulman van Ben L’Oncle Soul – Battle: tegen Anouchka op Caught Out There van Kelis

Louis De Roo – 21 – Adegem - Blind Audition: Dew On The Vine van Bear’s Den – Battle: tegen Jente op Home van Dotan

Luka Cruysberghs – 16 – Wijgmaal – Blind Audition: Sweet Dreams, versie van Marilyn Manson – Battle: tegen Luca op Someone Who Loves You van Honne & Izzy Bizu

Jessica Fernandes Amorim – 19 – Lommel - Blind Audition: Man Down van Rihanna – Battle: tegen Adèle op Like I’m Gonna Lose You van Meghan Trainor ft John Legend

Dieter Guldemont – 29 – Affligem - Blind Audition: Good Grief, versie van Rag ‘n’ Bone Man – Battle: tegen Jan op Remedy van Black Crowes

Xavier Bascho-George – 30 – Brussel - Blind Audition: Let It Be van The Beatles – Battle: tegen Idriss op That’s What I Like van Bruno Mars

Joyce Vanderhoydonck – 19 – Neerouteren - Blind Audition: Daydreamer van Adele – Battle: tegen Melanie op That’s Alright van Lady Linn & Her Magnificent Seven

Cherine Mroue – 21 – Hove - Blind Audition: Unsteady van X Ambassadors – Battle: tegen Cézanne op Sorry van Justin Bieber

Team Natalia

Tomi Temidara – 28 – Aalst - Blind Audition: A Change Is Gonna Come van Sam Smith – Battle: tegen Bonni op Wonderful World van James Morrison

Jolyne Vanquaethoven – 30 - Elsene - Blind Audition: La Chanson Des Vieux Amants van Jacques Brel – Battle: tegen Pieter op Het Dorp/La Montagne van Wim Sonneveld en Jean Ferrat

Sima Heyrati – 17 – Appelterre-Eichem - Blind Audition: Lips Are Moving van Meghan Trainor – Battle: tegen Monika op Chained To The Rhythm van Katy Perry

Sitse Brems – 18 – Pellenberg - Blind Audition: I’m Gonna Find Another You van John Mayer – Battle: tegen Nabil op Papaoutai van Stromae

Adèle Monheim – 27 – Deurne - Blind Audition: Don’t You Worry van Swedish House Mafia – Battle: tegen Jessica op Like I’m Gonna Lose You van Meghan Trainor ft John Legend

Idriss Ly – 40 – Antwerpen - Blind Audition: What You Won’t Do For Love van Bobby Caldwell – Battle: tegen Xavier op That’s What I Like van Bruno Mars

Nelson Pereira – 20 – Merksem - Blind Audition: Straight Up van Paula Abdul – Battle: tegen Lisa op FourFiveSeconds van Rihanna, Kanye West en Paul McCartney

Bert Lievens – 33 – Tongerlo - Blind Audition: Run To The Hills van Iron Maiden – Battle: tegen Kalina op Call Me van Blondie

Team Bart

Sebastiaan Carron – 20 – Zelzate – Blind Audition: I’m A Man of Constant Sorrow, versie van Mumford & Sons – Battle: tegen Lies op On Hold van The XX

Nabil Khemir – 51 – Hoogstraten - Blind Audition: Nour El Ain van Amr Diab – Battle: tegen Sitse op Papaoutai van Stromae

Ellen Van Gool – 17 jaar – Boortmeerbeek - Blind Audition: Lay Me Down van Sam Smith – Battle: tegen Tom op Love Hurts, versie van Gram Parsons & Emmylou Harris

Jan Hulsmans – 53 – Beek - Blind Audition: Here Today van Paul McCartney – Battle: tegen Dieter op Remedy van Black Crowes

Dries De Vleminck – 29 jaar – Denderleeuw - Blind Audition: Wanted Dead Or Alive van Bon Jovi – Battle: tegen Marcia op Freedom van Beyonce

Guillaume Vangu – 18 – Ledeberg - Blind Audition: Budapest van George Ezra – Battle: tegen Lynn op Ain’t No Sunshine van Bill Withers

Robin D’hoore – 19 – Melsele - Blind Audition: Fix You van Coldplay – Battle: tegen Anna op Someone New van Eskobar & Heather Nova

Yoeri Mellaerts – 33 – Wilderen - Blind Audition: With Arms Wide Open van Creed – Battle: tegen Merel op Come As You Are van Nirvana

Team Koen

Tom Verhaeghe – 33 – Vichte - Blind Audition: Nothing Compares To You, versie van Stereophonics – Battle: tegen Ellen op Love Hurts, versie van Gram Parsons & Emmylou Harris

Magalie Van Rompay – 19 – Wommelgem – Blind Audition: Wild Thing van Alessia Cara – Battle: tegen Astrid op I Need Never Get Old van Nathaniel Rateliff & the Night Sweats

Lisa Okoh – 18 – Adegem - Blind Audition: Seven Nation Army van White Stripes – Battle: tegen Nelson op FourFiveSeconds van Rihanna, Kanye West en Paul McCartney

Mike Wolfs – 23 – Zuidschote - Blind Audition: Dancing On My Own, versie van Calum Scott – Battle: tegen Stefanie op Iris van Goo Goo Dolls

Bonni Van Ounsen – 19 – Merksem - Blind Audition: The Man Who Can’t Be Moved van The Script – Battle: tegen Tomi op Wonderful World van James Morrison

Jérémie Vrielynck – 17 – Deerlijk – Blind Audition: Mercy van Shawn Mendes – Battle: tegen Roy op Start A Fire van John Legend

Melanie Mertens Polak – 19 – Hove - Blind Audition: Constellations van Tom Odell – Battle: tegen Joyce op That’s Alright van Lady Linn & Her Magnificent Seven

Amber Dhert – 23 – Gent - Blind Audition: I’m A Woman van Smokey Joe’s Café – Battle: tegen Tineke op Treat You Better van Shawn Mendes