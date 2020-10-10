De drie Belgen: Lynn Van Royen, Kevin Janssens en Boris Van Severen spelen samen in Franse reeks Redactie

10 oktober 2020

08u40

Bron: NB 0 TV Ook in het buitenland wordt het Vlaamse acteertalent opgemerkt. Zo staan Kevin Janssens, Lynn Van Royen en Boris Van Severen allemaal op de castlijst van ‘Renaissances’, een reeks voor de Franse zender TF1. De drie amuseren zich er best, verklappen hun Instagramposts.

“Les trois belges”, schrijft Lynn Van Royen bij een groepsfoto van de drie acteurs. Ze staan momenteel op de set van ‘Renaissances’, een minireeks van zes afleveringen die later op TF1 moet verschijnen. De opnames zijn gestart begin september en vinden plaats tussen Antwerpen en de Franse badplaats Biarritz, maar het is nog niet duidelijk wanneer de serie op tv verwacht wordt.

Wel wordt er al een tipje van de sluier opgelicht over het verhaal: de reeks draait rond Florence, een vrouw die een harttransplantatie onderging. Ze heeft een geadopteerde dochter en komt te weten dat haar donor Ana ook een geadopteerde vrouw was. Ze besluit om het mysterie rond Ana’s dood op te lossen, een mysterie dat ook haar vader uitgeklaard wil zien. Op die manier hoopt Florence ook haar eigen dochter te redden, die in een ‘intense tienercrisis’ zit.