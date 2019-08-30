De bibliotheek uitgeklaard: dit is het volledige aanbod van Disney+ MVO

30 augustus 2019

11u00

Bron: De Morgen 0 TV “Everything the light touches, is our kingdom.” Met die woorden van Mufasa uit ‘The Lion King’ trapte The Walt Disney Company vorig weekend de D23 Expo in Californië in gang. Daar worden elk jaar de nieuwste Disney-snufjes voorgesteld, en het was geen verrassing dat het deze keer vooral over het nieuwe streamingplatform Disney+ ging. Wat gaan we daar nu exáct kunnen bekijken, wat moet dat kosten en wanneer komt het naar België? Ons interview met CEO Bob Iger lees je Met die woorden van Mufasa uit ‘The Lion King’ trapte The Walt Disney Company vorig weekend de D23 Expo in Californië in gang. Daar worden elk jaar de nieuwste Disney-snufjes voorgesteld, en het was geen verrassing dat het deze keer vooral over het nieuwe streamingplatform Disney+ ging. Wat gaan we daar nu exáct kunnen bekijken, wat moet dat kosten en wanneer komt het naar België? Ons interview met CEO Bob Iger lees je hier

Het streamen op Disney+ start vanaf 12 november in de VS, Canada en Nederland. Ja, dat klopt, slechts drie landen waarvan er maar eentje in Europa ligt. Daar zal het systeem voor onbepaalde tijd worden uitgetest, zodat het bedrijf mogelijke foutjes nog kan wegwerken. Wanneer de dienst naar België komt is dus nog niet bekend.

Een abonnement kost in de VS 7 dollar (6,3 euro) per maand. Welke prijs in ons land zal worden gehanteerd, is niet duidelijk. Kan je die prijs dan net zoals op Netflix delen met vrienden? Ook dat is twijfelachtig.

Alles op een rijtje: dit is (bij lancering) de volledige bibliotheek van Disney+

Dit is de voorlopige tussenstand van alle 500 films en 7.500 tv-shows die het platform te bieden heeft. Naargelang er nieuwe films uitkomen, zoals ‘Frozen 2', worden die aan de bibliotheek toegevoegd.

Originele content

• Be Our Chef

• Cinema Relics: Iconic Art of the Movies (working title)

• Diary of a Female President

• Encore!

• Forky Asks a Question

• High School Musical: The Musical: The Series

• Into the Unknown: Making Frozen 2

• Lady And The Tramp (2019)

• Lamp Life

• Magic of Animal Kingdom

• Marvel’s 616

• Marvel’s Hero Project

• Monsters at Work

• Noelle

• (Re)Connect

• Rogue Trip

• Shop Class (working title)

• SparkShorts

• Stargirl

• Star Wars: The Clone Wars (nieuwe reeks)

• Timmy Failure

• Togo

• The Falcon and The Winter Soldier

• The Imagineering Story

• The Phineas and Ferb Movie (working title)

• The Mandalorian

• The World According to Jeff Goldblum

Originele content voor 2021

• Earthkeepers (working title)

• Hawkeye

• Ink & Paint

• Loki

• Marvel’s What If…?

• Untitled Cassian Andor Series

• WandaVision

Disney-films

• 101 Dalmatians

• A Bug’s Life

• A Goofy Movie

• An Extremely Goofy Movie

• Bambi

• Bao

• Big Hero 6

• Born in China

• Cars

• Captain Marvel

• Fantasia

• Finding Dory

• Finding Nemo

• Frozen

• Fun and Fancy Free

• Hercules

• High School Musical

• Honey I Shrunk the Kids

• Inside Out

• Iron Man

• Iron Man 3

• Lady and the Tramp

• Lilo & Stitch

• Mary Poppins

• Mickey, Donald, Goofy: The Three Musketeers

• Mickey’s Once Upon a Christmas

• Moana

• Monsters University

• Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl

• Pixar Short Films Collection Vol 1

• Ratatouille

• Remember the Titans

• Sleeping Beauty

• Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs

• Steamboat Willie

• The Good Dinosaur

• The Incredibles

• The Little Mermaid

• The Parent Trap (1961)

• The Prince & The Pauper (1990)

• The Princess Diaries

• The Rocketeer

• The Sorcerer’s Apprentice (short)

• The Sword in the Stone

• The Three Caballeros

• Thor: The Dark World

• Toy Story

• Tron (1982)

• Up

• Wall-E

• Zootopia

Star Wars



• Free Solo

• Rogue One: A Star Wars Story

• Star Wars: Episode I: The Phantom Menace

• Star Wars: Episode II: Attack of the Clones

• Star Wars: Episode III: Revenge of the Sith

• Star Wars: Episode IV: A New Hope

• Star Wars: Episode V: The Empire Strikes Back

• Star Wars: Episode VI: Return of the Jedi

• Star Wars: Episode VII: The Force Awakens

• Star Wars Rebels

• Star Wars: The Clone Wars

Disney-series

• Amazing Planet

• Andi Mack

• Boy Meets World

• Brain Games

• Dog Whisperer with Cesar Millan

• Dr. K’s Exotic Animals

• Dr. Oakley Yukon Vet

• Drain the Ocean

• DuckTales (1987)

• DuckTales (2016)

• Earth Live

• Goof Troop

• Great Migrations

• Howie Mandel’s Animals Doing Things

• Kim Possible

• Malcolm in the Middle

• Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy

• Marvel’s Ultimate Spider-Man

• Mickey and the Roadster Racers

• Mickey Mouse Clubhouse

• Mickey Mouse Shorts

• One Strange Rock

• Raven’s Home

• Rocky Mountain Animal Rescue

• That’s So Raven

• The Incredible Dr. Pol

• The Simpsons

• Unlikely Animal Friends

• Wicked Tuna

Marvel-films die niét bij release, maar wel in de loop van het eerste jaar verschijnen

• Ant-man and the Wasp

• Avengers: Endgame (available to stream Dec. 11)

• Avengers: Infinity War

• Black Panther

• Captain America: The Winter Soldier

• Guardians of the Galaxy

• Iron Man 2

• Thor: Ragnarok

Lees ook binnen HLN+:

Hoe Disney zijn bijna-monopolie wil uitspelen: “Wij gaan de wereld van entertainment veranderen”