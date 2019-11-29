Dan toch liefdesgeluk: Joris uit ‘Blind Getrouwd’ heeft een nieuwe vriendin KDL

29 november 2019

11u59 0 TV Niemand die geen medelijden had met Joris toen in ‘Blind Getrouwd 2019' duidelijk werd dat zijn kersverse vrouw Annelies geen romantische gevoelens koesterde voor hem. Joris deed moeite, veel moeite, maar de vonk tussen de twee kwam er helaas nooit. Nu heeft Joris echter wel goed nieuws: hij heeft een nieuwe vriendin.

Terwijl deelnemers Victor en Line onlangs hun huwelijk nog een keer opnieuw deden, heeft ook Joris nu reden tot vierden. Op Instagram meldt hij dat hij een nieuwe vriendin heeft. “Het is een zwaar jaar geweest, maar nu kan ik een geheimpje onthullen. Ik heb veel geleerd, maar het grootste geschenk dat ik in mijn leven kon krijgen is dit meisje. Ze is de beste. Ik hou van jou, voor altijd, Eva’, schrijft Joris bij een foto van zichzelf en zijn nieuwe vriendin.

(Lees verder onder de foto)

Joris en Annelies waren ten tijde van ‘Blind Getrouwd’ afgelopen jaar een van de opvallendste koppels. Zo kan iedereen zich nog de beelden voor de geest halen waarin Annelies in een badkamer vol witte rozen staat. Joris probeerde op die manier een laatste charmeoffensief om het hart van zijn vrouw voor zich te winnen, maar het had net het tegenovergestelde effect. De reacties van Annelies op de vele pogingen van Joris waren dan ook het gespreksonderwerp van kijkend Vlaanderen tijdens de uitzendingen en het duurde niet lang voor Annelies kop van jut werd. Zo vroegen heel wat mensen zich luidop af waarom Annelies zich had ingeschreven voor het programma.

Dat Joris nu wel het liefdesgeluk heeft gevonden, zorgt voor heel wat blije reacties. Het regent dan ook gelukswensen op zijn post.