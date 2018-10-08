Clown probeert de borsten van Sylvie Meis aan te raken DBJ

07u37 0 TV De Nederlandse Sylvie Meis (40) is razend populair in Duitsland. Als jurylid van 'Das Supertalent' kwam ze in contact met een wel erg opportunistische clown.

De Nederlandse ex van voetballer Raphael Van der Vaart (35) maakte, terwijl manlief bij het Duitse Hamburg speelde, een grote carrière als presentatrice in Duitsland. Ondertussen is de relatie tussen de twee al lang verleden tijd, maar Meis zette haar carrière in Duitsland wel verder. Zo belandde de blondine in de jury van 'Das Supertalent', het Duitse equivalent van 'Belgium's Got Talent'.

In de laatste aflevering, kwam Sylvie een clown tegen die van de situatie gebruik wilde maken om haar borsten aan te raken. De clown loopt op de jury af en gebaart dat Meis zijn spierballen maar eens moet voelen. Dat doet ze, al glimlacht Sylvie al argwanend.

Op zijn beurt wil de kleurrijk uitgedoste komiek nu haar spierballen voelen. Als Sylvie dat toelaat, gaat de clown verder: nu wil hij dat Sylvie zijn borst aanraakt. Maar de blondine voelt de bui al hangen - straks wil hij dan weer op zijn beurt haar borsten aanraken - en reageert lachend: "Nooo no no!".