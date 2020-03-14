Cathérine Moerkerke toont VTM-studio ten tijde van corona MVO

14 maart 2020

Ook in het corona-tijdperk - of zéker in het corona-tijdperk - moet men het nieuws blijven maken. VTM-anker Cathérine Moerkerke toont hoe het er tegenwoordig achter de schermen aan toegaat.

“Schminken in het corona-tijdperk”, schrijft ze bij enkele foto’s die ze deelde op Instagram. Daarop is te zien hoe Moerkerke wordt klaargemaakt voor de nieuwsuitzending. Iedereen die achter de schermen meewerkt aan de uitzending is uitgerust met een mondmasker.