Cast van 'Orange Is the New Black' reageert emotioneel op laatste opnamedag

28 februari 2019

Nog één seizoen en dan is het over en uit voor 'Orange Is the New Black'. Voor de acteurs zit de reeks er nu echter al op. Gisteren hadden zij hun laatste draaidag. Op Instagram blikken ze emotioneel terug op de reeks die hun carrière op de kaart zette.

“Wat waren dit zeven spannende, verhelderende, soms traumatische, maar vooral fantastische jaren om te werken aan deze fantastische reeks. Een ervaring die ik nooit zal vergeten. Alle geweldige mensen waar ik mee gewerkt heb, alle gevoelens die we deelden en alle tijd die we samen spendeerden. Bedankt, uit de grond van mijn hart”, klinkt het bij actrice Taryn Manning. Andere sterren houden hun emotionele boodschap eerder kort. “Ik zal deze fenomenale vrouwen echt enorm missen.”

Nu de reeks ophoudt, hoeven fans echter niet te treuren. Er zou een spin-off komen, maar dat weigeren de topnamen achter de reeks voorlopig officieel te bevestigen. “We stoppen op een hoogtepunt. We zijn al in gesprek en als het moment aanbreekt, zullen we verder praten over een mogelijk vervolg”, klinkt het in een formele reactie.