Cast 'That '70s Show' viert 20-jarig jubileum met heel wat foto's uit de oude doos

24 augustus 2018



Bron: ANP 0 TV Het was gisteren 20 jaar geleden dat de eerste aflevering van 'That '70s Show' werd uitgezonden in de VS. Acteurs Wilmer Valderrama, Topher Grace en Laura Prepon blikten op sociale media terug op hun tijd bij de sitcom.

Wilmer, die in de serie Fez speelde, plaatste een serie castfoto's uit die tijd op Instagram. "We hebben acht jaar en 200 afleveringen met elkaar doorgebracht, we reisden samen de wereld over, we zijn samen opgegroeid", schreef hij daarbij. "We waren een familie, en dat zullen we altijd blijven."

Voormalig collega Topher Grace, Eric Forman uit de serie, plaatste op Twitter een oude foto van de groep acteurs. "Het is haast niet te vatten dat 'That '70 Show' vandaag twintig jaar geleden uitkwam. Er zijn maar weinig mensen die kunnen zeggen dat ze alles te danken hebben aan een kleine groep, maar in mijn geval is het waar." Hij eindigde zijn tweet met een quote uit het fictieve jaarboek van de middelbare school uit de serie, Point Place High. "Het was een lange rare trip, in Formans kelder."

Speciale groep

'Orange Is The New Black'-ster Laura Prepon deelde ook een herinnering aan de serie, waarin ze Donna speelde. Bij een foto van de acteurs in hun jonge jaren bij een tourbus waarmee ze de serie promootten, schreef ze: "Wat een speciale groep mensen, wat een geluk dat ik hier deel van mocht uitmaken."

That '70s Show ging over een groep tieners in de jaren '70. Naast Topher, Wilmer en Laura werden zij gespeeld door Ashton Kutcher, Mila Kunis en Danny Masterson. De zes brachten bijna al hun tijd door in het huis van Eric en zijn ouders Red en Kitty, rollen van Kurtwood Smith en Debra Jo Rupp.

#ThrowbackThursday to the first press tour for #That70sShow - we were all blown away when we saw this bus! Can’t believe the show came out 20 years ago today…such a special group of people. So lucky to have been a part of it. ❤️❤️❤️ I think Hyde is taking the pic! #tbt Een foto die is geplaatst door null (@lauraprepon) op 23 aug 2018 om 20:24 CEST