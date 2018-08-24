Cast 'That '70s Show' viert 20-jarig jubileum met heel wat foto's uit de oude doos
Wilmer, die in de serie Fez speelde, plaatste een serie castfoto's uit die tijd op Instagram. "We hebben acht jaar en 200 afleveringen met elkaar doorgebracht, we reisden samen de wereld over, we zijn samen opgegroeid", schreef hij daarbij. "We waren een familie, en dat zullen we altijd blijven."
Voormalig collega Topher Grace, Eric Forman uit de serie, plaatste op Twitter een oude foto van de groep acteurs. "Het is haast niet te vatten dat 'That '70 Show' vandaag twintig jaar geleden uitkwam. Er zijn maar weinig mensen die kunnen zeggen dat ze alles te danken hebben aan een kleine groep, maar in mijn geval is het waar." Hij eindigde zijn tweet met een quote uit het fictieve jaarboek van de middelbare school uit de serie, Point Place High. "Het was een lange rare trip, in Formans kelder."
August 23, 1998.. this was the first picture we ever took together, 20 years ago today... We had just met and had no idea what was ahead of us, or if it would even last.. but we knew it was gonna be fun. We spent 8 years and 200 episodes together, we traveled the world... we grew up together. We were a family, and will always be. From our director David Trainer, our creators Bonnie and Terry Turner, and Mark Brazil, and our producers Tom Werner and Marcy Carsey.. our writers, our crew.. thank you for believing in these young hooligans.. to our beautiful fans who followed and went on this wild ride with us, THANK YOU, you changed our lives.. and to my brothers and sisters... you know... umm the cast.. like uuuh.. the kid who had the two scenes in Traffic, the cat with the curly hair that was in Dracula 2000, that Russian girl who said she was 18 but was actually 14 in the pilot.. the chick on Orange is the New Black, the guy who hosted Punk’d and the bad ass who played the main villain on Robocop.. the Italian guy who did a great Tom Jones, our very own Bond Girl, our Chong Smoke Machine and of course Debra Jo Rupp who played Kitty (who can forget her) I love you guys always, you guys made me who I am today.. and we will always have each other.. #That70sShow #20Years #TBT
Speciale groep
'Orange Is The New Black'-ster Laura Prepon deelde ook een herinnering aan de serie, waarin ze Donna speelde. Bij een foto van de acteurs in hun jonge jaren bij een tourbus waarmee ze de serie promootten, schreef ze: "Wat een speciale groep mensen, wat een geluk dat ik hier deel van mocht uitmaken."
That '70s Show ging over een groep tieners in de jaren '70. Naast Topher, Wilmer en Laura werden zij gespeeld door Ashton Kutcher, Mila Kunis en Danny Masterson. De zes brachten bijna al hun tijd door in het huis van Eric en zijn ouders Red en Kitty, rollen van Kurtwood Smith en Debra Jo Rupp.
Ultimate #tbt - Hard to believe That 70s Show premiered 20 years ago today. It’s rare someone can say they owe everything to one small group of people, but in my case it’s true. Too hard to watch now because I get so nostalgic, but I don’t need reruns to remember all of the amazing experiences and friendships. To quote the ‘78 Point Place High yearbook “What a long strange trip it’s been... in Forman’s basement” #hellowisconsin #wereallalright #eric&donna&hyde&jackie&kelso&fezforever
