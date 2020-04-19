Australië moet maanden wachten op trouwspecial van ‘Corcodile Hunter’-dochter Bindi Irwin MVO

19 april 2020

14u15

Bron: ANP 0 TV Australische tv-kijkers moeten nog enkele maanden geduld hebben voordat ze de tv-special van het huwelijk van Bindi Irwin kunnen zien. Het levert de 21-jarige dochter van Steve ‘The Crocodile Hunter’ Irwin in haar wittebroodsweken veel kritiek op in haar thuisland.

Bindi Irwin en haar vriend Chanlder Powell trouwden op 25 maart in de Australia Zoo, de dierentuin bij Brisbane die sinds het overlijden van Steve wordt gerund door haar moeder Terri. Animal Planet maakte opnames van de huwelijksceremonie. De trouwspecial van de realityserie Crikey! It’s the Irwins ging dit weekend in première in de Verenigde Staten, maar de Australische kijkers moeten tot 18 juli wachten op de beelden.

Australië is veruit het laatste land ter wereld waar de tv-special wordt getoond, want in een groot aantal Aziatische landen en in het Verenigd Koninkrijk en Ierland staat de show in mei vermeld in de tv-gidsen. “Waarom moeten Aussies het langst wachten op de uitzending, terwijl je slechts op 40 minuten rij-afstand van me bent getrouwd”, vraagt een Queenslander zich af op Twitter. “Ik vind het raar dat de bruiloft in Australië plaatsvond en wij de laatste zijn die het zien”, zegt een andere fan van de beroemde familie.

Geen invloed

Chandler, die de uitzenddata in de diverse landen dit weekend zelf op Twitter had gezet, zegt in een reactie dat het bruidspaar geen invloed heeft op het uitzendschema in Australië. “We gaan niet over de programmering. Animal Planet beslist wanneer de show uitgezonden mag worden. We houden je op de hoogte.”

De bruiloft vond plaats zonder gasten vanwege de uitbraak van het coronavirus. Bindi’s moeder Terri en broer Robert waren wel aanwezig. Ook hadden ze een kaarsje gebrand voor haar vader Steve. De televisiester overleed in 2006 na een steek van een pijlstaartrog.