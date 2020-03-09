Amerikaanse ‘SYTYCD’-deelnemer omgekomen in verkeersongeval LOV

Bron: Page Six 0 TV De Amerikaanse televisiewereld rouwt om een groot verlies. De 35-jarige Danny Tidwell, voormalige deelnemer uit ‘So You Think You Can Dance’, is omgekomen in een verkeersongeval. Dat meldt zijn broer Travis Wall op Instagram.

Zaterdagochtend deelde Travis Wall het nieuws, dat als een bom insloeg bij veel Amerikanen. “Gisteren ben ik een broer verloren. En zijn we allemaal een geschenk verloren. Ik ben niet klaar. Dat zal ik nooit zijn, want ik kan niet geloven dat dit echt is. Ik kan niet geloven dat je er niet meer bent”, schrijft hij in een emotionele post. “Je was meer dan mijn broer, mijn inspiratie. Toen ik opgroeide was je mijn idool. Ik wou net zoals jou dansen, jou zijn! Kon ik maar in je armen springen zoals we deden toen we kinderen waren.”

Tidwell werd bekend na zijn deelname aan het derde seizoen van ‘So You Think You Can Dance’ in 2007 op 22-jarige leeftijd, waar hij als runner-up eindigde. Zijn broer Travis deed ook al mee en werd tweede.

Juryleden Nigel Lythgoe en Debbie Allen eerden Danny al, en noemden hem een “genieuze danser”.