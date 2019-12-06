Alweer een ‘Buurtpolitie’-actrice naar ‘Familie’ MVO

18u02 0 TV ‘Buurtpolitie’-actrice Dorien Reynaert deed het haar al voor, nu stapt ook Idalie Samad over van het favoriete corps van Vlaanderen naar één van de meest geliefde soaps: ‘Familie’.

In ‘De Buurtpolitie’ speelt ze het personage Nour, maar in ‘Familie’ zal ze bekendstaan als Bahar. “Bagaar voor de vrienden”, schrijft ze op Instagram. Daar postte ze een kort filmpje waarin ze samen met ‘Familie’-acteurs Peter Bulckaen en Erika Van Tielen te zien is.