Alle ‘Game Of Thrones’-personages mogen (even) op de troon zitten MVO

28 februari 2019

21u05 0 TV De makers van ‘Game Of Thrones’ verbreken opnieuw de stilte en dropten vandaag de eerste officiële personage-posters van het laatste seizoen. Ze doen hun slogan ‘For The Throne' eer aan en plaatsen alle personages - eventjes - op de ijzeren troon.

Het laatste seizoen van de immens populaire HBO-serie gaat van start op 14 april (ook op Telenet Play More, in België). Het worden de laatste loodjes in de strijd om de Ijzeren Troon en het belooft een enorm bloedbad te worden. Op de officiële foto’s mogen Jon Snow, Daenerys, Tyrion en co. dan wel op de troon zitten, wie er écht met de macht aan de haal zal gaan blijft de grote vraag van jaargang acht. Het is zelfs niet zeker of er wel iémand is die het zal overleven...