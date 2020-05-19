16 jaar later: Gunther uit ‘Friends’ is nu onherkenbaar LOV

Hoe zou het nog zijn met Gunther, de flamboyante barista uit 'Friends'? Je zou hem waarschijnlijk voorbijwandelen, want de acteur, James Michael Tyler (57), is onherkenbaar.

Als je, buiten de cast, één iconische personage uit ‘Friends’ moet opnoemen, is de kans groot dat je aan Gunther denkt. De barista in Central Perk, de vaste koffiestek van de vriendengroep, die al jaren een oogje heeft op Rachel. Acteur James Michael Tyler mocht van begin tot einde onderdeel zijn van de hitserie, en draaide zo'n 160 afleveringen mee gespreid over de 10 seizoenen.

Tegenwoordig speelt de acteur nog kleine rolletjes. Misschien zag je hem al eens op je scherm, maar Gunther is onherkenbaar geworden. Daar pakt hij zelf mee uit op zijn Instagrampagina. Natuurlijk is Tyler al een dagje ouder geworden, maar hij heeft ook zijn kenmerkende witblonde haarkleur niet meer. Die moest hij wekelijkse laten bijwerken, want hij heeft eigenlijk donker haar.