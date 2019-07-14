‘Will & Grace’ krijgt derde seizoen KD

14 juli 2019

09u50 0 TV De reboot van de populaire sitcom ‘Will & Grace’ krijgt een derde seizoen. Dat maakte de cast bekend op Instagram. De reeks werd in 2017, na een pauze van meer dan 10 jaar, nieuw leven ingeblazen. Met succes, want de reeks werd nu nogmaals verlengd.

‘Will & Grace’ liep tussen 1998 en 2006. Centraal staan advocaat Will en binnenhuisarchitecte Grace. Zij zijn in Manhattan elkaars buren en beste vrienden. Op de universiteit waren ze een koppel, maar dat was voor Will uit de kast kwam. Ook showbizzbeest Jack en assistente Karen behoren tot de hoofdpersonages. In 2017 kwam de reeks terug op het scherm met nieuwe afleveringen. De volledige hoofdcast tekende present.