‘VTM Nieuws’-ankers houden reünie, zie je wie er ontbreekt? KDL

30 januari 2019

16u55 0 TV Hoog bezoek aan de Medialaan in Vilvoorde vandaag. Maar liefst dertien (ex)-VTM Nieuws-ankers hielden er een reünie. Maar missen we niet een aantal mensen?

‘Kijk wie hier allemaal bijeen is vandaag!’, schrijft Birgit Van Mol bij een foto van de bende op Instagram. De huidige en voormalige nieuwsankers hielden op de Medialaan namelijk een reünie ter gelegenheid van de verjaardag van VTM. De zender wordt vrijdag 30 jaar oud.

Op de foto van Birgit zie je van links naar rechts op de bovenste rij Mark Desmesmaeker (anker van 1991 - 2004), Faroek Özgünez (anker van 1991 - 2000 en van 2004 - 2011), Birgit Van Mol (anker van 1998 tot op heden), Marc Dupain (anker van 1991 - 2003), Ingrid De Putter (anker van 1989 - 2004), Elke Pattyn (anker van 2013 tot op heden) en Cathérine Moerkerke (anker van 2004 - 2013 en in 2015). Op de onderste rij zie je Marleen Vanhecke (anker van 1999 - 2008), Stef Wouters (anker van 2004 - heden), Nadine De Sloovere (anker van 1989 - 1998), Dany Verstraeten (anker van 1989 tot op heden), Lynn Wesenbeek (anker van 2004 - 2012) en Freek Braeckman (anker van 2017 tot op heden).

Afwezig

Maar missen we niet een aantal mensen? Dat vraagt al zeker één opmerkelijke volger van voormalig anker Cathérine Moerkerke, die ook een foto deelde van de reünie, zich af. “Was Kristl Strubbe of zoiets er vroeger ook niet bij?”, klinkt het. En de dame in kwestie heeft gelijk. Kristl Strubbe was namelijk ook nieuwsanker, van 2001 tot en met 2004. Maar naast Kristl zijn er nog enkele afwezigen. Denk bijvoorbeeld aan Kathy Pauwels of Thomas Van Hemeledonck.

“Kristl, Thomas en Katy waren uitgenodigd, maar zoals bij elke reünie kan niet altijd iedereen komen”, klinkt het bij VTM. “We zijn wel heel blij dat de opkomst zo talrijk was. Naast die drie zijn er nog een aantal ankers die ontbreken, maar we hebben ons voor deze reünie op 19u-gezichten gefocust.”