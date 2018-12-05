‘The Big Bang Theory’-fans herkennen deze acteur na 12 jaar nog steeds niet MVO

15u41 0 TV Al 12 seizoen lang speelt acteur Kevin Sussman de rol van winkeleigenaar Stuart in ‘The Big Bang Theory’. Toch blijken fans van de show hem na al die tijd nog niet te herkennen.

Jim Parsons, die de hoofdrol van Sheldon Cooper speelt, postte een foto van Kevin op zijn Instagram-account. Daarop is te zien hoe Sussman de kaarsjes op zijn verjaardagstaart uitblaast. “Gelukkige verjaardag Kevin!”, schreef Parson erbij. En nog waren opvallend veel fans in de war over de identiteit van de acteur.

“Is dat Rob Schneider?”, klonk het duizenden keren. Hier en daar week een enkeling af van dat idee: “Oh, is dat Nicolas Cage?” Sussman reageerde nog niet op de verwarring.

Ook vorige week veroorzaakte Jim Parson ophef met een verjaardagstaart op sociale media. Hij deelde het kiekje te vroeg, waardoor hij de verrassing voor Kaley Cuoco (zij speelt Penny) verpestte. Niet veel later deelde hij een foto van de actrice, die zijn post had ontdekt. “Dat was heel gemeen van je!”, waren fans het met elkaar eens.