‘Temptation’-koppel Jeremy en Vanessa gaat samenwonen KD

21 november 2018

14u19

Bron: Instagram 0 TV ‘Temptation Island’-koppel Jeremy en Vanessa gaat samenwonen. De twee wisten op het eiland te weerstaan aan de verleiding en zetten nu een volgende stap in hun relatie.

“Ik vind het superleuk om dit nieuws met jullie te delen, want wij hebben ons eerste huisje gekocht!”, schrijft Vanessa op Instagram. De twee gaan samenwonen in het Nederlandse Schiedam. “Eindelijk samenwonen na zeven jaar. We zijn zelf heel benieuwd en kunnen niet wachten om het hele proces met jullie te delen.” Dat doen de twee met hun eerste vlog.

Vanessa en Jeremy namen deel aan het recentste seizoen van ‘Temptation Island’. Ze zijn het enige koppel dat het avontuur overleefde. Tim en Deborah, Daniëlle en Mezdi, alsook Kevin en Megan verbraken hun relatie na hun verblijf op het eiland.