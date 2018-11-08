‘Temptation’-baby geboren: Herbert en Jolien verwelkomen zoontje KD

08 november 2018

15u39

Bron: Instagram 40 TV ‘Temptation Island’-deelnemers Herbert (24) en Jolien (25) zijn de trotse ouders geworden van een zoontje Emilio. Dat melden de twee op Instagram.

“Onze kleine jongen is geboren!”, schrijft Jolien op Instagram. Emilio werd geboren in de Materniteit van het Sint-Vincentiusziekenhuis in Deinze. “Ik kan niet omschrijven wat ik voel voor jou. Je bent op deze wereld gekomen omgeven vol liefde”, klinkt het bij Herbert, die enkele foto’s met zijn zoontje online plaatste. “Ik kan niet stoppen met huilen en God bedanken voor het mooie wondertje dat jij bent en dat alles goed verlopen is.”

(lees verder onder de foto)

Emilio is niet de eerste ‘Temptation’-baby die geboren wordt. Eerder kregen ook Regilio en Kristen een kindje. Klein detail: zij bedrogen elkaar nooit op het eiland, Herbert en Jolien deden dat wel. Herbert dook tijdens ‘Temptation Island’ in bed met verleidster Saartje, Jolien kuste met vrijgezel Karim. Het koppel ging vervolgens uit elkaar. Niet veel later werden de brokken gelijmd. Nu vormt Emilio de kers op hun gelukstaart.