‘Riverdale’ verliest twee castleden: “Tijd voor andere projecten” LOV

24 februari 2020

07u43

Bron: ANP 0 TV ‘Riverdale’ verliest na het huidige seizoen twee belangrijke castleden. Skeet Ulrich (50) en Marisol Nichols (46) verlaten de show, zo maakten de acteurs zondag zelf bekend.

“Ik ben er trots op dat ik onderdeel mocht zijn van zo’n getalenteerde groep, zowel voor als achter de camera’s”, liet Ulrich weten, die de rol van F.P. vervulde. “Maar ik heb besloten dat het tijd is om verder te gaan en me op anderen creatieve projecten te storten. Ik mag Riverdale dan verlaten, maar mijn ervaring van de afgelopen vier jaar sluit ik voor altijd in mijn hart.”

Ulrich speelde in Riverdale de vader van Jughead, het personage van Cole Sprouse. Die reageerde al snel op het bericht met een grapje over het kapsel van de acteur. “Laat je in ieder geval je matje achter?”

Een paar uur na Ulrich kondigde ook Nichols haar vertrek aan. “Ik vond het geweldig om Hermione Lodge tot leven te brengen en met deze geweldige cast, die familie is geworden, te werken”, aldus de actrice in een statement aan TV Line. “We hebben mooie tijden meegemaakt, zowel tijdens hoogtepunten als tijdens dieptepunten”, waarmee ze waarschijnlijk verwijst naar het overlijden van castlid Luke Perry vorig jaar. “En we hadden de beste fans ooit. Ik kijk uit naar een nieuw hoofdstuk en heb zin in de toekomst.”