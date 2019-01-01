‘Pretty Little Liars’-spin-off ‘The Perfectionists’ lost nieuwe beelden KD

01 januari 2019

18u00

Het team achter de succesreeks 'Pretty Little Liars' heeft nieuwe beelden gedeeld van de spin-off 'The Perfectionists'. In die reeks spelen Alison en Mona, twee personages uit 'Pretty Little Liars', de hoofdrol.

Sasha Pieterse en Janel Parrish hernemen voor de spin-off hun ‘Pretty Little Liars’-rollen. Ze spelen respectievelijk Alison en Mona. De twee inwoners van Rosewood verhuizen samen met de verhaallijn naar Beacon Heights. Net als ‘Pretty Little Liars’ raken de hoofdpersonages betrokken bij een moord.

Veel is er nog niet bekend over de serie, aangezien de makers goed hun best doen om alles zo geheimzinnig mogelijk te houden. “Achter elke perfectionist zit een geheim, een leugen en een alibi", klinkt de synopsis van de nieuwe tienerserie.

Op Instagram deelde de pagina van de serie wel al enkele beelden van Sasha Pieterse in haar rol. Janel Parrish is op de foto’s nergens te bespeuren. Enkele andere personages, die naar de namen Ava, Caitlin, Dylan en Nolan luisteren, zijn wel op de gedeelde foto’s te zien. Wat hun inbreng in de verhaallijn zal zijn, is nog niet bekend.