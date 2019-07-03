‘Love Island’-Melany schiet met scherp op Matthy

TDS

03 juli 2019

14u27

Bron: Instagram 0 TV ‘Love Island’-deelneemster Melany is helemaal klaar met Matthy, met wie ze tijdens het programma een romance beleefde. Dat Matthy nu zijn pijlen richt op deelneemster Kelly is duidelijk in het verkeerde keelgat geschoten, zo mag wel blijken uit een aantal scherpe berichten die de Nederlandse deelde via Instagram. “Ik heb geen man nodig, wel meer tequila en een bruin kleurtje”, schrijft ze onomwonden.

Melany en Matthy konden het tijdens ‘Love Island’ goed met elkaar vinden. Er ontstond een innige band, de twee kregen gevoelens voor elkaar en al snel besloten ze hun ontluikende liefde een kans te geven. Het spel gooide echter roet in het eten: na een stemming van de kijkers moest Melany haar koffers pakken en de ‘Love Island’-villa verlaten. Een emotioneel moment, met een huilende Melany tot gevolg. Ook Matthy zat in zak en as, al liet hij het niet bepaald lang aan zijn hart komen.

Want toen single Kelly haar intrede maakte in de villa, bleek Melany al snel verleden tijd. Zij en Matthy eindigden samen in een koppel en groeien nog steeds iedere dag meer naar elkaar toe. Er werd al gezoend en de twee spraken ook al uit hun toekomst samen rooskleurig in te zien. En daar heeft Melany duidelijk moeite mee. “Ik haat het dat sommige mensen veroordeeld worden omdat ze echt zijn, terwijl anderen geliefd worden omdat ze nep zijn”, deelde ze op Instagram. En ook: “Ik heb geen man nodig, wel meer tequila en een bruin kleurtje.”

Opvallend genoeg liet Melany enkele dagen eerder nog optekenen dat ook zij nog toekomst zag met Matthy. “Ik ben super dankbaar voor de lieve mensen die ik heb leren kennen en de gevoelens die ik heb ontwikkeld. Voor mij was het uiteindelijk een geslaagd avontuur”, schreef ze toen. Het feit dat Matthy nu zijn kans wil wagen met Kelly heeft die gevoelens dus wellicht doen bekoelen.